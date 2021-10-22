Distressed parent wants action taken after alleged sexual assault at Wilson Middle School

A distressed parent of a 12-year old wants the Erie School District and Erie Police to take action after she says her daughter was sexually assaulted at Wilson Middle School.

We sat down with both the mother and the daughter. The girl admits sharing a revealing photo with a boy. That has now turned into a situation that is keeping her at home.

The details of this story can be disturbing.

“I was walking up the stairs. He said he swore that he did not grab my butt, but I have a feeling he did. It wasn’t just his knee because there’s no way your knee would feel like that,” said Makayla Tirpak.

12-year old Tirpak is allegedly a victim of sexual assault and bullying at Wilson Middle School.

She says the incidents began after she gave a boy a revealing picture of herself and he allegedly shared it with other students. Tirpak says, at one point, boys told her they wanted to have sex with her behind the school.

“I was like ‘No’ and they were like ‘Okay, if you don’t want to then we will take matters into our own hands’ and then they were like “Just kidding, just kidding, that’s rape,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, I know, you shouldn’t be joking about that’ and then they were like ‘Don’t worry about it, we will never do that.”” Tirpak said.

Mickayla and her mother want the Erie School District and law enforcement to hold the group of boys accountable.

JET 24 Action News did reach out to Erie Police. They are aware of the allegations and there are detectives on the case. We have made calls to the Erie School District to get answers and they said they cannot comment at this time.

“I’m honestly just ashamed of the school district. I mean, have this happened to their kid would it be taken so lightly?” said Ashley Tirpak, Victim’s mother.

For the time being, Makayla is attending classes remotely, but her mother is in need of security for her daughter.

“Because if they’ve been doing that to hurt, 13. 12 and 14, what are they going to do when they’re 15 or 16. It is going to escalate,” said Ashley Tirpak.

We are told Makayla is not planning to go back to in-person learning anytime soon. The Crime Victim Center is aware of what is going on and they are on this case as well.

