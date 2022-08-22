(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has released a new age-progressed photo of a woman who went missing in 2002.

On June 24, 2002, 20-year-old Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler was last seen with David Sherman Heck at a swimming hole at Eagley Park in Erie County.

According to a post on the District Attorney’s website, there was reportedly a confrontation with Heck’s ex-girlfriend while Kahler and Heck were swimming. Heck and Kahler went to the Tasty Twist ice cream stand and called the police.

Heck then reportedly gave Kahler money and dropper her off at the West Erie Plaza Movie Theater.

When she was last seen, Kahler had a two-piece bathing suit, a pink or red top, blue shorts, and blue and white sneakers. The District Attorney’s office describes Kahler as “mildly mentally disabled” with “the mental capacity of a 14-year-old.”

She is Caucasian with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She has braces on her teeth and one of her ears is pierced.

Police: Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler age progressed

Police: Sabrina Mae “Bree” Kahler

Kahler was born in June 1982 and now is 40 years old. The age-progressed photo was posted to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office website on Aug. 17.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Anybody with information about Kahler’s disappearance can contact Detective Sergeant Bogart the Erie Police Department at (814) 870-1191 or via email at sbogart@erie.pa.us. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477 or by going online.