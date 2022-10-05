One of the two surviving dogs from the June Springboro cruelty case, where nine dogs were shot, is now ready to find his new home.

Trooper, the three-legged German shepherd, has prevailed through multiple surgeries and a front leg amputation. For the past several weeks, he has been in a foster home.

The foster family helps to keep Trooper’s weight down and watch his activity level, so he doesn’t strain his three other legs. Even with everything that Trooper has been through, he is a happy and healthy dog.

“He’s always happy to see people. He’s very malleable. He can be quiet when he’s in a room by himself. He can go out and be energetic. He kind of moderates himself a little bit, but I just think his flexibility and his ability to adapt has been remarkable,” said Emily Danskin, ANNA Shelter staff.

Anyone wanting to put in an application to adopt Trooper can contact the ANNA Shelter in Erie by calling (814) 451-0230.