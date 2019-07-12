Dogs enjoy a ball game for Bark at the Park night

The dog days of summer got a little better for Seawolves fans at UPMC Park.

That’s because it was Bark at the Park night. Baseball fans and their four legged friends got a chance to enjoy a game at the park. Well behaved canines were welcomed into the friendly confines, except for the two dog free sections. The pooches did have their own designated area to take care of business if needed. Also at Thursday night’s game was a sign up for the Humane Society’s Mutt Strut.

There will be one more Bark at the Park event on August 13th.