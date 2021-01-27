Dominick’s Diner set to appear on Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City

A local restaurant is set to be featured on national television.

Dominick’s Diner located on East 12th Street is set to appear on the Discovery Channel’s “Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City.”

The owners spoke up in the summer saying they came close to closing the doors due to struggles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, so being featured on something like this brings them hope for the future.

“Every now and again we get the customer that says ‘We didn’t even know you guys were there.’ So, this was a perfect way to get that out to folks that maybe didn’t know we are here. It’s definitely been a good thing for sure.” said Tony Ferraro.

The series was delayed and it’s not known at this point when it will be aired.