Downtown block party moves to the park

A Thursday night party in downtown Erie moves off the street and into the park.

UPMC Park was tonight’s venue for the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Block Party. The community getting a chance to walk around the park and step onto the field. Matt Bennett Blues Band and Moonshine were the featured acts of the night. The party doesn’t end here, there is one more block party this summer.

The first Block Party of the season was canceled due to rain, but has been rescheduled for August 29th at Dobbins Landing.