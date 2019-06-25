Downtown Erie business walk taking place today

With the summer season upon us, the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, City of Erie, and Erie Downtown Partnership participated in the first “Business Walk Day” in Downtown Erie.

A “business walk” is a day dedicated to learning more about local business and any current obstacles or successes they’re experiencing.

Representatives from the local economic development ecosystem will be conducting visits within the Erie Downtown Partnership footprint (Bayfront to 14th street; Holland to Sassafras Streets) to learn what can be done to foster a stronger and friendlier business climate in downtown Erie.

The visits are an opportunity for a more transparent relationship between business owners and the organizations and resources within Erie County. At the heart of it, we want to know the answer to one question: what’s keeping you up at night? Candid answers inform economic development partners how they can best serve businesses so that they continue to succeed in downtown Erie. The goal is to identify the successes, challenges, and opportunities to close gaps for business.

This walk is the first in a series that the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership will host throughout the city and county