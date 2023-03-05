(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville is preparing to celebrate Pennsylvania’s 342nd birthday with free admission and the opening of a new temporary exhibit.

The new exhibit, PA Oil- Racing into the 21st Century, will focus on Pennsylvania’s love of auto racing and loyalty people had for their favorite PA oil refinery. The exhibit will also talk about how advertising for those companies changed with racing as racing is the company’s most visible and exciting marketing venue.

Attendees can also enjoy orientation film, exhibits, as well as hands-on activities for children. There will also be a scavenger hunt in the museum’s main exhibit gallery for children to participate in with refreshments being provided.

The Drake Well Museum and Park is located off Route 8 in Titusville and is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. To learn more about the event, check out the Drake Well Museum and Park website.