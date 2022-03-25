(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A patient was transported by helicopter following a Conneaut Township crash.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, at about 9 p.m. on March 24 the driver was traveling westbound on Route 6N. The driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, drove off the berm on the north side, struck the ditch and the vehicle rolled multiple times. The vehicle eventually landed on its roof.

During the accident, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and received severe injuries. The driver was life-flighted via helicopter to UPMC Hamot hospital for treatment.

The accident was west of Kidders Corners Road.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Albion Fire Department and the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department also were dispatched to the accident.