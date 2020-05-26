Driver loses control, slams into porch in early morning crash

Crews in Erie responded to reports of a car into a house in the 1200 block of East 32nd Street.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Erie police, a woman in her 30s was reportedly driving East on West 32nd Street when she lost control of her vehicle, slamming into the porch of a nearby residence.

The woman was treated for facial injuries on the scene, then taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

