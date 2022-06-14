(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and had to be extracted from their vehicle.

At about 6:45 a.m. on June 9 a 30-year-old male was driving south on State Highway 98 in Cussewago Township in Crawford County. The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle.

He crossed into the opposing lane and barely missed an oncoming vehicle. He then drove down the embankment of the eastern side of the road and struck a tree. Still traveling and still out of control, the driver continued south until the vehicle came to a final rest facing east off the side of Highway 98.

A Pennsylvania State Police report noted the driver suffered injuries to his leg. He was removed from the vehicle using the “jaws of life” and was transport to UPMC Hamot.

Charges are pending for suspicion of DUI, according to the PSP report.