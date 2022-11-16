(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County.

The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear on the north side of the roadway. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.

The PSP report was released on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Two other bear strikes recently have been reported in Northwest Pennsylvania. Both were on Interstate 79 in Crawford County. On Oct. 9, an 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver struck a bear while driving north near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. In that incident, the driver had suffered minor injuries.

Then, more recently on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near Cussewago Township and didn’t see a bear enter the roadway until she struck it with her Chevrolet Equinox, the Pennsylvania State Police reported. There were no injuries in that accident.