For many, the end of the year is a time of self-reflection.

For some, New Year’s resolutions include a month of sobriety called “Dry January”. As people refrain from consuming alcohol, they still want to feel included at gatherings.

Non-alcoholic drinks called mocktails have become popular in the last several years. The founder of a local mocktail brand said she and others want to give people options.

“Types of non-alcoholic cocktails pop up…. drink without the alcohol in it,” said Rebecca Styn, CEO, Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails.

Styn said some also commit to consuming less alcohol throughout January, instead of the entire month.