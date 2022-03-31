WTAJ — “Wake up and makeup” with the new Dunkin’ x e.l.f. Cosmetics makeup collection, which is available exclusively on e.lf.’s website on March 31, and at Ulta beauty stores or online starting April 3.

The collection comes with a mix of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents. The collection lets you create makeup looks that blend all the rules, according to Dunkin‘.

The five-piece collection will include the following products:

The Dunkin’ Dozen, $16. It’s eyes wide open with these 12 shades of perfectly pigmented eyeshadows with creamy, blendable textures—inspired by your fave Dunkin’ donuts: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.



Donut Forget Putty Primer, $12. For every makeup run, start with our glazed-up primer. With a smooth texture, sweet donut scent & soft-focus, glowing finish—it's the makeup-gripping formula of your donut-loving dreams.



Coffee Lip Scrub, $6. Next-level coffee lover? Meet your match. This gentle, exfoliating sugar scrub will leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a delicious Dunkin' coffee scent.



Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set, $12. Get your glaze-to-go with our sheer, glossy duo of Dunkin's iconic colors – this set smells as sweet as it looks with a delicious donut scent.



Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge, $9. Sweeten your beauty bag with our donut-inspired sponge for flawless blending. Soft, absorbent, and easy-to-use, your morning makeup application begins here.

Additionally, there will be “The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault” for $75 which includes all of the five-piece collection, plus a limited-edition e.l.f x Dunkin’ reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set. If you order it from e.l.f.’s website you’ll get a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

This isn’t the first time e.l.f. has partnered with a food brand. Last year, Chipotle and e.l.f. had a similar collection that brought some spicy to makeup products.