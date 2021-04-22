Earth Day: City of Erie aims to reduce emissions

Mayor Joe Schember declared today as the 51st Earth Day in the City of Erie.

There’s a group called Erie Earth Day that’s seeking to bring the Erie region together to highlight what can be done to save the planet.

Erie’s Sustainability Coordinator Sarah Peelman continues to work with the community to reduce the city’s emissions.

She says there are many ways to remove environmental barriers like collaborating on glass recycling, installing LED lights in city buildings, and implementing urban forest initiatives.

Peelman also says installing more bike lanes can help reduce emissions.

“It helped reduce traffic emissions and traffic congestion by having less vehicles on the street, but it also encourages people to get outside and have more recreation opportunities,” said Sarah Peelman, Sustainability Coordinator, City of Erie.

To find out how you can get involved in helping the environment you can visit Erie Earth Day’s Facebook page.