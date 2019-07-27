East Avenue hits the stage for Sounds Around Town

Another perfect night for the WQLN music series Sounds Around Town.

This week’s conert featured East Avenue, a band known for their ability to rock, as well as, jam. The show is a recording session, used as programming for later in the year, when the Sounds Around Town show is broadcast. The sessions also feature beer sampling, along with coffee and Smith’s products as well.

There are two more sessions left for the season, with Fred Oakman and The Flood August 2nd, and T.K. Blues Company August 9th.