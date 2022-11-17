(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Erie County are reopened to traffic as of 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Nov. 17, a multi-vehicle crash led to the closure, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure was from Exit 9 at Route 19 (Girard, Platea) to Exit 16 at Route 98 (Fairview, Franklin Center).

Erie County 911 confirmed at 9 a.m. that the lanes were reopened.

Significant snowfall had caused travel hazards throughout Erie County on Nov. 17. The speed limit remains reduced, and there is a Tier 1 Vehicle Restriction from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.