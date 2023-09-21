Leaders and residents from Erie’s east side come together Thursday night, talking about progress and looking for solutions.

The Eastside Grassroots Coalition met Thursday evening at the E.F. Smith Quality of Life Learning Center. Those on hand were given updates on several high profile projects including the purchase of the former Burton School, improvements to Rodger Young Park and the Joyce Savocchio Business Park.

But leaders are also looking to the city for help with reckless driving, especially along Buffalo Road.

“We have a large population of kids in our neighborhood and we don’t believe speeding is being enforced, but we feel like we need to come up with a solution for the speeding problem before someone gets hurt,” said Gary Horton, coordinator of the Eastside Grassroots Coalition.

Other concerns discussed Thursday night included a reported increase in teenage gambling on the streets.