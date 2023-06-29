The economy is the top priority for Pennsylvania voters looking ahead at the 2024 presidential election, according to a poll.

The new Quinnipiac poll taken among Pennsylvania voters found that 30 percent of respondents said the economy was the most important issue for the 2024 election while 28 percent said preserving democracy was their top issue.

No other issue garnered more than 10 percent of the vote, with gun violence at 9 percent, abortion at 8 percent and immigration at 7 percent. Health care received 6 percent, while climate change and racial inequality received 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Republicans and Democrats in Pennsylvania were largely split on their top three issues. Among Republican respondents, 47 percent said the economy was their top issue, followed by 23 percent who said preserving democracy and 12 percent who said immigration.

Among Democrats, 34 percent said preserving democracy was their top issue, followed by 18 percent who said gun violence and 13 percent who said abortion.

Independents also had the economy and preserving democracy as their top two issues, with 36 percent listing the economy and 30 percent listing preserving democracy.

The poll also showed President Biden and former President Trump neck and neck in a hypothetical 2024 match-up. Forty-seven percent said they would support Trump while 46 percent said they would support Biden.

The poll was conducted among 1,584 registered voters June 22-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.