EDDC announces final property acquisition for initial development plan

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (“EDDC”) will acquire Gannon University’s surface parking lots, located at the northeast corner of 5th & Peach streets, in early July.

After acquisition, the EDDC intends to develop a 350 space parking garage and 60,000 square foot mixed-use building that will offer ground floor retail spaces for 6 to 8 new businesses and approximately 40 new residential units.

This acquisition is the final acquisition for the EDDC’s initial phase of development (“Phase 1”), which includes the following:

  • $110 to $125 million total investment
  • 9 Historic Buildings Revitalized, 2 New Mixed-Use Buildings and 1 New Parking Garage
  • 477,000 Total Square Feet
  • 100,000 Square Feet of Commercial Space
  • 154 New Residential Units
  • 40+ New Businesses
  • 425+ New Jobs
  • $2.5 million in Annual Taxes Paid

Properties, including Flagship City Food Hall and Flagship City Market, will start to come online in Q1 2021.

Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

