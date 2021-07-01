EDDC announces vendors for Flagship City Public Market

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation have announced the vendors for the Flagship City Public Market, consisting of Whole Foods Co-op, Gordon’s Market and Luminary Distilling.

The Flagship City Public Market will be located in the ground floor of the former Dispatch Building.

The Whole Foods Co-op will occupy 5,000 square feet and will provide fresh, local produce, bakery items, bulk products, and other staples for a healthy diet. The co-op will also sell household items, making it a convenient option for downtown residents. The Co-op will open another branch of its made-to-offer café, bringing their healthy and fresh specialties to downtown.

Gordon’s Market will occupy appx. 2,000 square feet and offer their famous city chicken, ox roast, sausage, and handcut steaks, as well as an assortment of their homemade sauces, marinades and rubs.

Luminary Distilling will occupy approx. 1,000 square feet as a “Tasting Room” and bottle shop where visitors can find their small batch, artisanal, distilled products.

The vendors will accept SNAP, making the Market accessible for all members of the community. The market will have an assortment of tables and public seating for members of the community to meet and enjoy the products.

The three vendors will create 30-50 new jobs.

