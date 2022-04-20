(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro is about to get a little more walkable.

Grant funding is aiming to build sidewalks along Route 6N from the business district to the Edinboro University entrance.

A grant of $420,000 was announced on April 20. The grant will provide 2,150 feet of sidewalk improving safety and better access to services.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced the grant in a news release on April 20.

“Making it easier for people to walk to downtown Edinboro and visit the small businesses is a great use of this money,” Bizzarro said in the release. “Putting infrastructure money directly into communities is what that bill was designed to do, and I’m glad to see PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) moving quickly to get the money distributed and projects started.”

The project was approved by the governor and PennDOT. It is part of a designated program that funds transportation alternatives, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, the news release noted.

“This is just a start of building back, better here in Erie County,” Bizzarro said. “At the local, state and federal levels, we are working to improve our communities for everyone.”