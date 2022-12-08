Singer and songwriter Celine Dion announced to the public a medical diagnosis that has prevented her from performing lately.

Dion suffers from what is known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and describes it as severe and persistent muscle spasms.

The National Institutes of Health defines it as a neurological disorder with various features of auto immune diseases. People with SPS are said to be triggered by loud noises, which can bring on muscle tension and can cause people to collapse.

John Hopkins School of Medicine says the disease is quite rare, affecting only about one in one million people. While stiff person syndrome is an extremely rare medical condition, there is at least one person locally who suffers from SPS.

Researchers at this moment are not quite sure what can cause this disorder, but Kylie Allen-Kulik from Edinboro says that it has been a life-changing diagnosis.

She was diagnosed in 2018 after years of misdiagnosis and strife. However, she says that her condition was set further into motion after being involved in a car accident in 2017.

She says her parents were constantly accused of over-hospitalizing their child and even accused the family of seeking medication for personal use. She finally received help from John Hopkins Hospital, where her body remained locked up for over 70 days.

She remains a part of the Stiff Person Syndrome study in Baltimore.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Celine Dion’s announcement, Kylie Allen-Kulik says that her heart breaks for her because she knows what she is going through.

“My body would be, my foot would be turning in, my arms would be twisting, I would have no control over any of my muscles, my bones could break, my ligaments could tear. My parents, my grandma, people would literally have to hold my body so that my bones wouldn’t break,” said

Allen-Kulyk knows that Celine’s diagnosis might feel devastating. But it will also bring more attention to Stiff Person Syndrome. She is sending a message to everyone who suffers from the disease that you are strong enough and you can make it.