(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If it feels like Halloween just ended, you’re not entirely wrong (it was, after all, only a month ago), but that isn’t stopping the Eerie Horror Fest from announcing 2023’s pending horror film festival.

The Eerie Horror Fest will be held Oct. 4-7 at the Warner Theatre (811 State St.) in Erie. In addition to convention-style activities (with panels, vendors, meet-and-greets), the Horror Fest is very much a film festival.

The fest is accepting submissions for next year’s event. Films and pitches can be submitted until a July 31, 2023 online. To get early-bird submission fee rates, entries need to be submitted by March 31.

Films spending 60% or more of their budgets in Erie or Crawford counties in Pennsylvania are eligible for a fee waiver. Those projects must be registered with the Greater Erie Film Office before submission to receive the waiver code.

Film categories include narrative feature film, narrative short film, narrative pitch competition, documentary feature film, and documentary short film. Selected films and pitches receive hotel accommodations and could win awards and prizes.

For additional information about submissions, go to the festival website.

The Eerie Horror Fest is a four-day festival of selected short and feature length films, celebrity meet-and-greets, cast and crew Q&As, panel discussions, a vendor hall, and receptions. Recent guests include John Adams and Toby Poser of Wonder Wheel Productions (Hellbender, The Deeper You Dig), Michael Biehn (Aliens, Terminator), David Naughton (An American Werewolf in London), Carter Smith (The Ruins, Swallowed, Bugcrush) Mark Patton (A Nightmare on Elm Street Part II, Swallowed, Scream, Queen!) Courtney Gains (Children of the Corn, The ‘Burbs) John Franklin (Children of the Corn, The Addams Family) John Philbin (Children of the Corn, Return of the Living Dead), and Fritz Kiersch (Children of the Corn, Tuff Turf).