Erie’s Bayfront got turned up a notch with the sounds of Rock n’ Roll.

People headed to Liberty Park for the Eight Great Tuesdays concert.

This week’s show featured Aris and the Voiceless as the opener and Ohio based rock band The Vindys.

Eight Great Tuesdays wraps up next week with Cee Brown and Erie All Stars.

