Students had the opportunity to observe and explore the premises of a local technical trade school on Tuesday.

The Erie Institute of Technology (EIT) had its annual open house where it welcomed in high school students to tour their building. EIT has a total of 12 programs; Four are associate degrees and eight are diplomas.

“Programs such as HVAC, electrician, welding, CNC machining, IT, web design and electronics,” said Paul Fitzgerald, CEO, Erie Institute of Technology.

Class starts back up on Jan. 3. Any student interested in taking classes at EIT can reach out to their admissions department on their website.