(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie.

The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie.

The theft occurred some time between Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Each scooter is valued at $400.

Pennsylvania State Police is asking anyone with information to call PSP Erie.