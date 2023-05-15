(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Elk Valley Elementary School will be closed today following a fire inside the building Sunday night.



The calls went out around 9:40 for a smoke showing call after a commercial fire alarm at Elk Valley Elementary in Girard.

According to a press release, Elk Valley Elementary School will be closed on Monday due a fire in one of the first-grade classrooms. The cause of the fire was determined to be “from an ongoing science experiment involving the heating lamps used to hatch baby chicks.”

No injures were reported.

This story is developing. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on the schedule for the rest of the week.