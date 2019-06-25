Empower Erie opposes community college withdrawal

A local organization is opposing the withdrawal of a community college application for Erie County.

Board members of Empower Erie met this morning to discuss the withdrawal of the community college application. The board supports County Council special hearings. In June of 2017, a community college feasibility study and plan was submitted.

That plan requested an issuance of a charter in Erie but was resisted by officials with the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional College.

“We need to have a community college that’s going to have a curriculum that is tailored to the needs of Erie County employers and to the extent it applies to the other counties.” said Tim McNair, chairman of Empower Erie.

McNair says any decision regarding a community college with impact all Erie citizens.