(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Saturday, May 21, an Erie art bazaar will feature art that could be described as both eerie and bizarre.

The “Eerie Bazaar – Curated Market” art show will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Basement Transmissions located at 145 W. 11th St. in Erie. Admission will cost $2 (cash only), and children will receive free admission.

Event organizer Kerrie Fargiorgio said admission is intended to help cover the cost of the venue and table rentals.

Artists and artisans of all kinds will have their works on display and for sale during the event. That includes jewelry, taxidermy, oddities, vintage or antique items, obscure art and crafts, and vinyl.

Fargiorgio said the idea for the bazaar was spurred by the success of another recent event she had organized.

She and her husband, Eric “Eerie Eric” Fargiorgio, are traveling artists during the summer months. In the winter, things slow down, so they held a “Krampusnacht” event this year. (If Halloween and Christmas had a baby, that baby would be named “Krampusnacht.”)

Fargiorgio said the artists who participated in that event asked her to do more events in the future.

A painting by Erie artist, Eric “Eerie Eric” Fargiorgio.

“And that’s kind of where we are with it,” she said. “We are big Halloween people, so this is also our halfway to Halloween show.”

Vendors have been invited to participate in the bazaar market. Fargiorgio said she curates and hand picks the art that’s sold at the event. It’s intended to be a family-friendly event.

“I wouldn’t select anything that would make people uncomfortable,” she said. “It’s different stuff you wouldn’t find in average craft shows. Our stuff isn’t usually welcome in shows like that.”

In keeping with the pseudo Halloween feel to the event, one vendor – Cast Collective, a jewelry business – is holding a raffle called a “Cast-ket Raffle” that includes all sorts of goodies, including some of the crafts from other vendors. Cast Collective is owned by twin sisters.

They plan to dress up as the twins from the horror film “The Shining” (directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King). Anybody who shows up to the bazaar in a costume will receive a free raffle ticket.

Voodoo Brewery will run a bar service, serving only beer. Readers (fortunetellers, seers) will be on hand practicing tarot cards, oracle cards and reiki. A local Erie podcast will be set up on the backroom stage for a live podcast.

Bizarre? Eerie? Weird? Those are words that characterize and categorize. True art has no confines.

“This is a scene for the vendors to showcase their work. Apart from online, there’s nothing like this in town,” Fargiorgio said.