Erie Bank Sports Park hosts junior hockey showcase

All eyes are on Erie the next couple of weeks when it comes to hockey for the two week junior showcase at Erie Bank Sports Park.

Players and their families coming to the hockey games are able to experience more than just the showcase, but also all the attractions and restaurants Erie has to offer.

Over 100 hockey players are getting ice time at Erie Bank Sports Park for the junior showcase to show off their skills in front of NHL scouts after not being able to skate for more than a year.

“It’s great for the hockey community. It’s phenomenal for the development of hockey in the Erie hockey community, and you know it’s great for the rink as well. You know COVID slowed things down a lot so it’s good to host an event like this,” said Tim Pagano, Hockey Event Organizer.

Brendon Hoffman is one of four junior hockey players who helped organize the showcase.

“You know these guys are seeing the first ice they have seen in 16 months in this sort of competitive atmosphere, and it will benefit them moving forward and the rookies coming into the league since they didn’t get their first season,” said Brendan Hoffman, Erie Otters Forward.

Having the junior hockey showcase located here in Erie gives businesses the chance to give players and their families a great experience.

“Not only do we get to put them in our restaurants and in our hotels and entertain them, but they get to see what Erie has to offer. They see the Bayfront. They see the casino, Splash Lagoon, Waldameer, things like that,” said Nick Scott, Business Owner.

Scott hopes that the players and their families will want to come back to Erie in the future.

“Anytime we can bring tourism into the market especially with COVID and the hospitality industry having suffered so terribly from that. So to get economic development, economic driving like this from the hockey community is fantastic,” said Scott.

Pagano said that the park is hoping to host more junior hockey events in the future.

Tickets are still on sale for $10. The next game is tomorrow at Erie Bank Sports Park.