Erie Blues and Jazz Fest Lineup Announced

Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival is back for it’s 27th year at Frontier Park.

The free festival presented by Highmark and Saint Vincent Hospital will kick off on August 2nd and run until August 4th. This years festival will host a variety of activities from family-friendly fun, night movies, and poetry readings.

Here is the lineup for this year’s event!

Saturday, August 3rd

2:00pm- The Division Street Machine

4:00pm- Barry King Blues Band

6:00pm- Walter Trout

8:00pm- BKO Quintet

Sunday, August 4th