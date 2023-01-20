As a result of our mild winter so far, a park ranger is reminding people who visit Erie Bluffs State Park to be mindful as erosion typically takes place this time of year.

The park ranger said people should plan ahead to remain safe before taking to the trails.

The park operations manager of Presque Isle State Park says this time of year is when erosion around the Lake Erie shoreline and bluffs usually takes place.

He said this is the time is when things move around and are constantly changing.

“This time of year typically we have a little bit of ice that helps us a little bit hold some of that shoreline in, and that inevitably protects the bluffs as well along the shoreline from that constant erosional force of the wave going in,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Without the ice — he said erosion is taking place faster than usual.

“At this point all the rain is getting that sandy, lonely soil here along the shore of Lake Erie. It’s making it looser, and things are eroding at a more rapid rate than they would typically,” Greene explained.

Greene said when visiting the park, you should always be aware of your surroundings as the dangers may not always be visible.

“If you find yourself in a situation where something has happened, maybe you’ve fallen or something like that, a quick call to 911 can get park rangers and emergency medical staff out to you. But, if you don’t have that, you want to try to treat yourself the best you possibly can, get yourself back to the trail system, back to the vehicle from that point,” Greene went on to say.

Greene also recommended planning ahead before visiting the state park.

“Have a plan. Communicate your plan to someone else. Let somebody know where you’re going go with a friend, go with another person, that way if something happens to you there’s always somebody there,” Greene recommended.

Greene also recommended always carrying a cellphone with you before hitting the trails.