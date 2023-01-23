If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you know the cost of eggs has gone through the roof.

At the same time, the nation is dealing with an egg shortage due to rising costs and an outbreak of the avian flu. Local businesses have really taken a hit as a key product has been challenging to find.

The national egg shortage is well-known across the county and has been going on for months. It’s now taking effect on the businesses right in our backyard.

Shirley’s, a breakfast and lunch restaurant located on Old French Road, said that the past couple of months have been really tough as egg prices have fluctuated for them.

“When I bought the restaurant four years ago, I was paying $18 for 15 dozen. We hit $89.99 in the month of December and just last week they came down $30 a case, so that’s 15 dozen in a case to $59.99,” said Lynn Fogle, owner operator, Shirley’s.

January will be the third largest hit that they have taken in the last year. Fortunately, Fogle said that their vendor has been very corporative and getting eggs has not been the issue — their real problem is the price.

The owner of Art’s Bakery said that their supply prices were skyrocketing and ended up slightly hurting his business. He’s hoping the next couple of months will bring relief as the bakery has seen a slight drop in prices.

“The good news is they’re starting to drop. We’ve seen egg prices drop almost $2 a dozen, but they are still three times what they were a couple of years ago,” said Gordon Evans owner.

Although supple costs are worrisome for businesses, they’re trying their best not to pass it on to their customers.

“We’ve had to raise some prices but like I said, we’re in a situation where I’m taking orders out a month or more ahead. I can’t then call those people up and say by the way, that price I quoted is no good anymore,” Evans added.

“I’ve been very careful not to gouge the customer. I don’t like to kick people when they are down. These are tough times. People are counting every penny,” said Fogle. “There’s no way you can take a plate that’s at $6 with a 400% increase. It’s not fair to the customer.”

Both businesses have said they are very fortunate to be able to stay afloat for their customers during this shortage.