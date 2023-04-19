As an accounting assurance, City of Erie Council will acknowledge the $500,000 of ARP funding that went towards the Berry Global Expansion Project.

The four-acre site that the new warehouse was placed on is recognized as a brownfield project by the state.

The president of city council said that they’re excited about hopefully providing life to a worn-down part of the city.

“This is one of those spots where ARP funds being used for brownfield remediation is something that I think we’re all excited about. Seeing some of the areas of the city that have fallen into disinvestment getting reinvestment because of these federal funds. Seeing the ARP money going towards stuff that is going to have a lasting impact on jobs and people, not just personnel or maintenance type issues,” said Chuck Nelson, Erie City Council President.

The city council meeting took place at 7:30 Wednesday night.