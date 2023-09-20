Erie City Council passed several key agenda items on Wednesday night that will impact the community.

The council unanimously approved nearly $1.9 million to go towards phase three of the city’s lead service line replacement project.

Federal dollars have been given to Erie specifically for this project, helping to provide cleaner drinking water by 2025.

City council also approved another $500,000 to go towards Erie youth violence prevention groups.

Erie Police have said it’s been a growing problem they’ve dedicated time and resources to resolve. The hope with these grants is to provide funding for programs that educate and enrich the youth.