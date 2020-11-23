Erie City Mission continues Thanksgiving giveaway tradition

A local organization is keeping the tradition of giving back to the community.

Here is a look at the City Mission’s Thanksgiving giveaway.

Even during a year where nothing really seems to go right, hundreds of people in the area are being given something to be thankful for this holiday.

Community members are saying that they’re thankful this year for the Erie City Mission.

“I love them. I love them because if it wasn’t for them we’d be hungry puppies,” said Nancy Tirado, Recipient.

This marks one of the most popular Thanksgiving giveaways as 1,200 turkeys were handed out to local families.

“Erie City Mission we’ve been here for 110 years now and we’ve been doing this turkey giveaway for over a decade. Groceries for four to five people and a turkey for families that are really just coming onto hard times this year,” said Andy Kerr, Chaplain for the Erie City Mission.

Recipients began lining up to get the meal around 6 a.m. this morning. The mission puts tape around the building to promote social distancing.

“Everybody has been so grateful and going with all of the different regulations that we have, but everybody is smiling you can see it in their eyes and it makes this an awesome experience for all of us,” said Kerr.

One organizer said that one of the reasons they were able to have a successful year is because of the volunteers.

For this year we have got what I call an elite delta force of volunteers that have put their time on the line to help us out. So grateful for the whole community and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Kerr.

The food was donated by families associated with local churches.

In order to help get people in and out to maintain social distancing, the city mission said that they opened up the doors a little earlier than usual this year.