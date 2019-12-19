It’s official. After years of troubles, violations and fines the Erie Coke Plant began turning employees away unexpectedly Thursday morning, (12/19). According to a manager at the plant, they could not keep up with the mounting fines for air and water pollution citations.
We’ll continue to bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.
Erie Coke Closes Plant Down Unexpectedly
