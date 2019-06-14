Erie community celebrates Flag Day

It was all about the American flag on Friday in Perry Square.

Community members joined together to celebrate their patriotism. The largest American flag in the tri-state area will make an appearance Friday night. The flag is 30 by 60 feet. Jason Brendel encourages others to celebrate Flag Day in honor of those who have served and are continuing to serve our country. As part of the celebration, the Bicentennial tower will be lit at dusk tonight and will remain lit until Independence Day.

The North West Pennsylvania Area Labor Federation is sponsoring Friday night’s event.