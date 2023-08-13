This weekend was the second annual Arts and Vegan Festival at the 1020 Collective.

This festival caters to what they describe as a small group in Erie that can introduce others to their way of life. It welcomes farmers, chefs, artists, healers, musicians, craftspeople and more to help celebrate their culture.

“Not only is it offering food and other options for a small community in Erie, it is also highlighting other ways of enjoying life. I think this event is really about health, about creativity, about produce, about celebrating various ways to share in Erie,” said Sarah Moody, co-director of the 1020 Collective.

The festival is put on by Lake Erie Vegan, who looks to provide resources for vegans all through the Lake Erie Region.