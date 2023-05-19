The Erie Community is saying a final farewell to an Emmy Award winning journalist Friday evening.

Calling hours and services are being held for Scott Bremner, who passed away from natural causes on May 8.

Bremner spent more than 40 years working in Erie television.

A gifted writer, Scott won numerous broadcasting awards including three Emmy’s.

He was also a published author and radio talk show host.

Scott had been the assignment editor here at Jet 24 for the past seven years.

Calling hours are taking place at Dusckas Taylor Funeral Home at 5151 Buffalo Road until 7 p.m. Friday night when a service will take place.