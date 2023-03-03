(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local bar association was honored for its continued service and educational support for members of the community.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) presented County Bar Recognition Awards to the Erie County Bar Association during the 57th annual Seminar of the Conference of County Bar Leaders on March 3 in Hershey.

Recognized for its educational support of students living in homeless situations — Community Law Day and Wills for Heroes programs — the Erie County Bar Association is one of 24 local bar associations in Pennsylvania honored for sponsoring projects that improve the legal profession, justice system or community. The PBA presents the awards annually.

“Thanks to the voluntary efforts of lawyers active in their local communities, county bar associations have produced numerous exceptional projects and programs aimed at benefiting Pennsylvanians and the legal profession,” said Jay N. Silberblatt, president of PBA. “The PBA proudly recognizes the commitment of those volunteers and encourages future lawyers to emulate their hard work and dedication to help improve the lives of fellow citizens.”

The association provided the Community Law Day program on May 7, 2022, as a service to assist individuals in understanding common legal issues.

Their Wills for Heroes (WFH) program helped prepare wills, powers of attorneys and health care powers of attorneys/living wills at no cost to first responders and veterans.