Erie County Board of Elections listen to suggestions to ease voting process

Primary election results have now been certified for the fall, but efforts to make the voting process better continues.

There were several new aspects to voting this year, including using mail-in ballots and new voting machines that used paper ballots.

The Erie County Board of Elections hear suggestions including speeding up the counting process, adding more locations to drop off mail-in ballots, and even using heavier paper to prevent the ink from bleeding through.

“We’re going to learn from our mistakes and take the advice or at least the counsel of people who suggest possible changes and do what we can to make our election process better,” said Erie County Clerk Doug Smith.

Smith says overall the voters adapted to the changes well, making the primary a good test run for November.