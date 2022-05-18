(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford business is set to benefit from a manufacturing internship program announced by Governor Tom Wolf on May 17.

Shearer’s Foods in Waterford is one of three companies that will have access to bring on paid interns from Slippery Rock University. Interns are set to begin work on June 1.

“This paid internship program will give students the invaluable hands-on experience and skills they need to be job-ready for careers in Pennsylvania’s food and beverage manufacturing industry,” Wolf said. “The program will also greatly benefit the participating manufacturers by developing a highly-skilled pool of potential hires to choose from after the interns graduate.”

A total of $179,181 in new funding was awarded to Slippery Rock University through the commonwealth’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program. Through the internship program, students will work in local food or beverage manufacturing facilities during summer semesters over the next two years. Interns will be mentored in the development of higher-level skill sets needed in the manufacturing industry, like sustainability consulting services.

The other companies to benefit were 5 Generation Bakers in McKees Rocks of Allegheny County, and Puppy Cake in Portersville of Butler County.