The Erie County Community College hosted an open house for people who were interested in applying.

People had the chance to go to the open house that was hosted at the Saint Benedict Education Center.

A handful of people showed up to hear about the different classes and programs that the college offers. They also heard from current students about their own experiences.

The college has only been here for a year, but they are serving 300 students at four different locations in the county.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our classrooms, our faculty, some of our students that are here to tell their story after year one and just to kind of get a feel for how we are serving our community,” said Guy Goodman, Vice President of Student and Academic Affaris at Erie County Community College.

The summer session will begin on May 31. The Fall session begins on August 22.