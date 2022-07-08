(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Community College will receive state funding through the Legislature-approved 2022-23 Pennsylvania budget.

Earlier this year, Governor Tom Wolf had proposed some $1.3 million for the local community college. According to an announcement from state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro’s office, Bizzarro sought additional funding. In the end, Erie County Community College is set to receive $2.9 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

“Erie County Community College already has the smallest operating budget among the commonwealth’s community colleges. this is a vital step to show students, staff and faculty that Harrisburg supports them,” Bizzarro said. “I will never stop fighting for our community, particularly for entities now located in my district, and I commend the Legislature for agreeing on this increase in funding.”

According to the announcement, the local college has exceeded its enrollment projections and currently serves more than 300 students. The average enrollment age is 37 years old.