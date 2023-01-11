(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Students who earn a degree from Erie County Community College (EC3) can begin studies at Slippery Rock University as an academic junior. A new agreement between the community college and the university aims to make that transition “seamless.”

“We are excited to partner with Slippery Rock University,” said Guy Goodman, vice president for

Academic and Student Affairs at EC3. “This transfer agreement is an example of how EC3 can work together with educational partners throughout the Commonwealth to provide increased access to higher education for the Erie County community.”

Through the agreement, EC3 students will receive academic planning assistance and advising, and they will be invited to participate in opportunities that allow Slippery Rock and EC3 students to meet.

At Slippery Rock University, students can pursue a four-year degree.

The agreement was announced by EC3 on Jan. 10.