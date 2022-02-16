Erie County Council and community members react to re-budget of ARP Funds

It’s take two as Erie County Executive Brenton Davis wants County Council to re-budget $26 million in American Rescue Plan funds for this year. That’s money that the previous administration had already earmarked.

A shake up in the Erie County Executive office has new leadership questioning how American Rescue Plan money is going to be spent.

“We don’t believe it was appropriate for the last administration on council to make those decisions so quickly. There is almost three years to assign spending those funds and four years to spend them, $26 million. We don’t understand what the rush is,” said Doug Smith, Director of Administration for County Exec.

Even though the Erie County Executive has not presented any plans in front of County Council, Chairman Brian Shank says he looks forward to seeing what Brenton Davis has to offer.

“We haven’t seen his proposal, we haven’t seen it in writing, so we don’t want to put the cart before the horse. We want to make sure that we have the facts. That way, we can make a good judgment and make a decision one way or another,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Chairman.

The Davis Administration says new members of County Council should be involved in the decision making as well as public input from the community.

“We are open to any approach with council. We believe it’s time to stop that previous budget and start at the beginning,” Smith said.

But some Erie County residents at Tuesday’s council meeting say ‘Not so fast.’

“Well, I think it’s disrespectful of the new County Executive to come in and throw a bomb into plans that had already been made. Things were seriously negotiated and worked on and people were expecting these funds,” said Cindy Purvis, Erie resident.