Erie County’s effort to help the region’s homeless population is now in line for a seven-figure boost.

County council’s finance committee met Thursday night and the agenda included a $1 million allocation for Erie County Care Management’s homeless project.

If approved, the money will come from Erie County’s American Rescue Plan funding. The proposal will likely be included on next week’s council agenda and needs to be voted on twice.

“When you have the largest injection from the federal government ever and not much of it has reached the people directly, I think it’s a good start to get some of that money into people’s hands and changing lives,” said Rock Copeland, finance committee chairman for Erie County Council.

Also moving to next week’s council agenda is a proposal to provide $1.5 million in ARPA funding for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.