Erie County Council has sworn in its newest chairman and vice-chairman on Tuesday.

The council swore in Terry Scutella as their chairman and Chris Drexel as their vice-chairman.

Back in the November general election, Scutella won District 1 with 59.44% of the vote, beating Republican Cody Foust.

Drexel won District 5 with 53.21% of the vote, ousting Republican Brian Shank.

Stay with us for the latest updates on this story.